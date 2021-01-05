Smile of the Day 1-5

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
Barriers to Justice
KX Conversation
KX News Town Halls
State News
US & World News
Pandemic: Pass or Fail
COVID-19
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Light snow chances and warm temperatures
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/4/21
Video
Lawmakers say 2021 legislative session could be most transparent yet
Video
Rep. Armstrong condemns efforts to oppose electoral college certification
Video
Weather
WATCH: KX News Live Stream
Forecast
Current Wind Chills
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Weather Closings and Delays
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Boy’s Basketball: Dickinson Trinity, Glen Ullin-Hebron and New Salem win big in-region games; Shiloh Christian defeats New Rockford-Sheyenne
Video
Top Stories
Girl’s Basketball: Wilton-Wing defeats Beulah in the matchup of Miners
Video
Girl’s Basketball: A perfect start for the Knights starts with defense
Video
College basketball: UMary men fall in overtime to Sioux Falls
Video
Hockey: Minot focusing on finishing games early in the season
Video
Studio 701
Brewday
Business Spotlight
Check it out
Community
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Let’s Talk
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
Movie Minute
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Trivia Treat
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales
Features
Remarkable Women 2021
Think Big…Shop Small
Home for the Holidays
Contests
National Day Calendar
2020-2021 Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Someone You Should Know
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
KX Sport Show
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Local Jobs
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Weather Closings Login
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
KXMA/KXMB/KXMC/KXMD EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Free Mobile Apps
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Baby Giraffe Cam
CBS News Live Feed
Latest Videos
KX News Town Halls
Dakota’s CW
CBS/CW/LAFF/Mystery TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Smile of the Day 1-5
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
by:
Tia Streeter
Posted:
Jan 5, 2021 / 11:15 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 5, 2021 / 11:15 AM CST
Latest Stories
Light snow chances and warm temperatures
Video
Mandan man creates a spicy sauce that has fans raving
Video
Minot State students to pay same fees for in-person and online classes
Video
City of Minot extends rapid COVID-19 testing, sees high demand from public
Video
Elevator failure in Minot apartment building sparks concern
Video
More Local News
Brewday
Business Spotlight
Check it Out
Community
Coping with Covid
Critter Conversations
Glow Up
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Join the Club
Let's Talk
Meal Prep
Movie Minute
National Day Food and Drink
Parent Panel
Paws and Claws
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day
Studio Entertainment
Trivia Treat
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend
Weird Word Wednesday
Well Being
Submit Your Smile Today!
Brewday
Business Spotlight
Check it out
Community
Coping With Covid: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service
Is This Normal
Join the Club
Let’s Talk
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
Movie Minute
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Trivia Treat
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Weird Word Wednesday
Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales