BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The DanceWorX cast from The New Little Mermaid is our Smiles of the Day sponsored by Polished Dental.

Halle Thompson, Hadley Brousseau, Kaylee Schaner, Avrey Karsnia, and Jace Schwab are just some of the cast members you will see at the Belle Mehus, November 10th-12th.