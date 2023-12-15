BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Piersen, in the woods as Elf on a Shelf, is our Smile of the Day sponsored by Polished Dental.
Smile of the Day: Piersen in the woods
by: Jon Arenz, Sarah Kolberg
Posted:
Updated:
Submit Your Smile Today!
Meet the Studio 701 Team
See more Studio 701
- Studio 701
- 701 on Film: Sponsored by Desirae’s Makeup & Beauty Lounge
- Be Our Guest DEALS!
- Best Reviews: Sponsored by Missouri Valley YMCA
- Brewday
- Brick Oven Minute: Sponsored by Brick Oven Bakery
- Business Spotlight
- Community
- Dakota Zoo News: Sponsored by Dakota Zoo
- Dancin’ Day: Sponsored by Northern Plains Dance
- Explore 701: Sponsored by Coldspring
- Glow Up: Sponsored by Bronzed and Bladed
- Grillin’ Time: Sponsored by 3Be Meats
- Healthy Living
- Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
- Let’s Talk: Sponsored by CC’s Physical Therapy
- National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
- Parent Panel: Sponsored by Make-a-Wish North Dakota
- Real Estate with Jeff: Sponsored by Bravera Bank
- Review It
- Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
- Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
- Tune In Time
- Well Being: Sponsored by Protein House