This weekend in Minot there’s a Souls of Spirit Expo. We learn more about what will happen during the event, and why it’s a unique couple of days.

Starting with Friday, October 2nd. Jennifer Lonnberg will be speaking at the Mediumship Gallery from 7-9 p.m. at the Clarion Hotel and Convention Center in Minot.

Then on Saturday, October 3rd from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. there are spiritual and holistic events all day long.

Find out more here: https://soulsofspiritexpos.com/minot-special-3-women-gallery/