BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Jesse and Tracey Paul’s five children have all been home-schooled. With only two of the five are still “in school”. This alone isn’t overly unique, all members of the family also play in a bluegrass band together, Paul Family Bluegrass.

The family started playing music together through the music portion of their curriculum. This led to them eventually playing at local churches. Since those humble beginnings, the family has evolved into a band that tours full-time for half the year. Playing music all across the country has given the Paul children the unique experience of not only learning about different parts of the United States but actually seeing and exploring those areas as well.

Jesse Paul, the family’s patriarch, said that the family moved from Florida to Michigan nine years ago to start a maple syrup operation. They own a 260-acre maple syrup farm where they tap over 11,000 trees every winter. Once the maple syrup season is complete, they hit the road to play music.

This summer, the family band is making a stop in North Dakota for the 31st Annual Missouri River Bluegrass Festival at Cross Ranch State Park. They also will perform in Wilton, Dickinson, and Rugby, all within the next week.

