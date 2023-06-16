BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Dalton Harper and Ramblin Heart are a bluegrass band from Missouri. They are in North Dakota for the 31st Annual Missouri River Bluegrass Festival taking place at Cross Ranch State Park.

The band started a year ago after Dalton Harper signed a record deal with Skyline Records. He needed to fill out his band, so he called up other musicians that he knew from years of “gigging.” The group has been playing together since.

Find out more about Dalton Harper here or on his Facebook page.