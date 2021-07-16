Mural Artist Mel Gordan Gives Heritage Art Tunnel Progress Update

The trial against Chad Isaak for murdering four people is set to start in just over two weeks. Chad Isaak is accused of killing four people at RJR Maintenance and Management on the morning of April 1st, 2019.

A pre-trial conference today hammered out a number of details ahead of the August 2nd trial, jury selection and location were two important topics. The trial will be held at the Morton County Courthouse. At one point moving the trial to the state House chambers was planned for COVID social distancing, but today Judge David Reich said the trial will proceed in Mandan.