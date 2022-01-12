2022 Fashion Trends with Mainstream Boutique in Minot

One hundred thirty-four years ago, North Dakotans were hit with one of the deadliest blizzards to hit the country. It was on this day in 1888 that many in North and South Dakota, then known as the Dakota Territory, as well as Minnesota, Nebraska, and Iowa were waking up to a seemingly normal day. But at the day progressed, it was anything but normal.

The 1880s was a time of expansion. Many migrated from Scandinavia and Europe so they could worship as they pleased, escape poverty and start a new life. The population skyrocketed from just over 135-thousand to over a half a million. The number of farms went from just over 17-thousand to about 95-thousand. In written testimony, this land was described as a blessing with fertile ground and millions of acres to be farmed.