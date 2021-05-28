Bird Scooters Take Off in the 701

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 50 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 27, bringing the total positives since testing began to 109,869.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 493 as of May 27. That's down 15 cases from May 26. It's the first time in nearly a year that active cases have been below the 500 mark.