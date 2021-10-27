Jeff and the Ambers play Halloween “Mystery Box” game

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
State News
KX Conversation
Crime Tracker
COVID-19
Daily Pledge
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Someone You Should Know
National Day Calendar
Politics
US & World News
BestReviews
Top Stories
Nearly 74,000 North Dakotans won’t see this story at home — they don’t have Internet connections
Top Stories
How our most common types of precipitation form
Video
Local law enforcement offers safety advice for all ages on Halloween
Video
Williston Education Assoc. Votes ‘No Confidence,’ Demands School Board President resign
Video
North Dakota Behavioral Health & Children and Family departments collaborate for first-ever conference
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
KX Cams
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Viewer Submitted Photos
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Sports
Scoreboards
Local Sports
Local College Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
2021 Pro Football Challenge
NFL Big Game Bound
China 2022
Top Stories
Volleyball: Bismarck hands Century first WDA loss of the season
Video
Top Stories
Volleyball: Class B teams tip off last week of regular season
Video
Volleyball: Bombers relying on seniors to help lead team through postseason
Video
Swimming: Minot Majettes win big at final home meet of the season
Video
Volleyball: Nedrose Cardinals fend off Glenburn Panthers at home
Video
Community
North Dakota’s Hidden History
Daily Pledge
Veterans Voices
Road to Recovery
Local Jobs
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Viewer Submitted Photos
KX Sport Show
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
North Dakota Hidden History
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Computers for a Cause
Studio 701
Brewday: Sponsored by Crosstown Brewdown
Business Spotlight
Coffee Talk: Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Critter Conversations
Daily Stretch: Sponsored by The Studio – Wellness Community of Mandan
Healthy Living
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Grillin’ Time: Sponsored by 3Be Meats
Music with Michael
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
Parent Panel Sponsored by United Tribes Technical College
Paws and Claws
Real Estate with Jeff: Sponsored by White House Realty
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Stage 701
Studio 7-0-Fun
Studio Entertainment
Tee’d Up Sponsored by Golf Etc.
Trivia Treat: Sponsored by Brick Oven Bakery
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Latest Videos
KX Plus
KX News Town Halls
Inside North Dakota Politics
After The Whistle
CBS News Live Feed
TV Schedules
About Us
Contact Us
Our Team
Get Daily News and Weather Emails
Online Services
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Jeff and the Ambers play Halloween “Mystery Box” game
Studio 7-0-Fun
by:
Amber Schatz
Posted:
Oct 27, 2021 / 11:00 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 27, 2021 / 11:00 AM CDT
Close
You have been added to Today's Top Stories Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Today's Top Stories
Sign Up
Latest Top Stories
“The Simpsons” are our Smiles of the Day
Video
11 deaths, 649 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 3,490
How our most common types of precipitation form
Video
Local law enforcement offers safety advice for all ages on Halloween
Video
Williston Education Assoc. Votes ‘No Confidence,’ Demands School Board President resign
Video
North Dakota Behavioral Health & Children and Family departments collaborate for first-ever conference
Video
More Top Stories
Inside KXNET.COM
2021 Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway
Visit Veterans Voices
Gallery
Get all your local sports scores HERE
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
2021 Pro Football Challenge
Contests and Promotions
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
11 deaths, 649 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 3,490
Someone You Should Know: The Mandan man behind so many reasons to celebrate, the National Day Calendar
Video
Yes, Alexa is recording you. Here’s how to delete recordings from your Amazon Echo
Volleyball: Bombers relying on seniors to help lead team through postseason
Video
Woman keeps intruder out while on hold for 911
Video