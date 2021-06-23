Paranormal Investigators of North Dakota Share Ghost Tracking Process

We often assume that the further south we are, the hotter we get. And while that's mainly true, it's not always the case. Humidity - or the water content in the air - plays a big role in how we heat and cool.

The bottom line up front here is that the more moisture you have in the air - or the higher the humidity - the slower the temperature will rise and fall.

So let's take a look at our forecast for today in Bismarck, for instance (6/23/21). With highs in the 90s and dew points in the 50s... this is very dry air. This means our relative humidity is around 20-30%. Air this dry will heat and cool quickly.