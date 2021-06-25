Rock Band “Foreigner” Performing in Bismarck: Keyboardist Michael Bluestein Shares Favorite Song and Much More

On June 22, 2011, sirens blared throughout the valley warning Minot residents to evacuate their homes.

On June 25, record-high floodwaters swept through the city and one of the many helping hands in the days leading up to, during, and after the water devastated the area was Minot's Public Works Director.

Having worked for the city since 1968 - the 2011 flood was the biggest he'd ever seen - but not the first.

This week's Someone You Should Know honors him and the thousands of people who will never forget the historic Mouse River Flood.