Studio 7-0-Fun: Michael dances to boy band hits

The North Dakota Department of Health said Thursday it has confirmed the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus in North Dakota. The case occurred in an adult who was not hospitalized.

This is the fifth "variant of concern" detected in North Dakota to date. That means there are five versions of COVID-19 in the state that the Centers for Disease Control has associated with increased transmissibility, more severe disease, reduction in antibodies after infection or vaccination or decreased effectiveness of treatment, among other factors.