Studio 7-0-Fun! Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

This Sunday March 28th, the Optimist Club of Bismarck is holding an easter egg hunt. Head over the North Dakota Capitol Grounds lawn. Masks are encouraged and easter bags will be provided. The funs starts at 1:30 for kids 4 and under. 2:15 for kids 5-7, and 3:00 pm for kids 8-10. You should arrive 30 minnutes ahead to register.