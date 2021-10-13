Studio 701 Fantasy Football Week 5 Recap

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
State News
KX Conversation
Crime Tracker
COVID-19
Daily Pledge
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Someone You Should Know
National Day Calendar
Politics
US & World News
BestReviews
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Experts urge flu and COVID-19 vaccinations for North Dakota residents
Video
Top Stories
Glasser Images attorney outlines plan moving forward
Trinity Nursing Home tightens restrictions after COVID-19 outbreak
Video
MDU rates expected to increase this winter season
Video
KX Conversation: Dr. Joseph Lee talks upcoming Recovery Reinvented
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
KX Cams
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Viewer Submitted Photos
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Sports
Scoreboards
Local Sports
Local College Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
2021 Pro Football Challenge
NFL Big Game Bound
China 2022
Top Stories
Football: The Marauders pushing the passing game to new heights
Video
Top Stories
Volleyball: Mandan battles with Jamestown in a top-four matchup in the west
Video
Volleyball: Our Redeemer’s Knights remain undefeated with win over Lewis & Clark Bombers
Video
Swimming: Minot Majettes make a splash with another win over the Williston Coyotes
Video
Football: Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter’s offense leading the way into the playoffs
Video
Community
Daily Pledge
Veterans Voices
Local Jobs
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Viewer Submitted Photos
KX Sport Show
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
North Dakota Hidden History
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Computers for a Cause
Studio 701
Brewday: Sponsored by Crosstown Brewdown
Business Spotlight
Coffee Talk: Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Critter Conversations
Daily Stretch: Sponsored by The Studio – Wellness Community of Mandan
Healthy Living
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Grillin’ Time: Sponsored by 3Be Meats
Music with Michael
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
Parent Panel Sponsored by United Tribes Technical College
Paws and Claws
Real Estate with Jeff: Sponsored by White House Realty
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Stage 701
Studio 7-0-Fun
Studio Entertainment
Trivia Treat: Sponsored by Brick Oven Bakery
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Latest Videos
KX Plus
KX News Town Halls
Inside North Dakota Politics
After The Whistle
CBS News Live Feed
TV Schedules
About Us
Contact Us
Our Team
Get Daily News and Weather Emails
Online Services
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Studio 701 Fantasy Football Week 5 Recap
Studio 7-0-Fun
by:
Nathalie Gomez
Posted:
Oct 13, 2021 / 12:17 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 13, 2021 / 12:17 PM CDT
Latest Top Stories
What is a Colorado Low?
Video
Burgum on lifting of U.S.-Canada border restrictions for nonessential travel
Experts urge flu and COVID-19 vaccinations for North Dakota residents
Video
Glasser Images attorney outlines plan moving forward
Trinity Nursing Home tightens restrictions after COVID-19 outbreak
Video
MDU rates expected to increase this winter season
Video
More Top Stories
Inside KXNET.COM
Get all your local sports scores HERE
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
2021 Pro Football Challenge
Contests and Promotions
WATCH: KX Cams
National Day Calendar
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
Glasser Images attorney outlines plan moving forward
Check it Out: Dickinson PD is using a new podcast to reach more people
Video
KX Cam – North Bismarck
Sports in the Dark event helps raise awareness of people who carry a white cane
Video
KX Cam – Williston