BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) If you love Medora and you love Christmas, this is the week to treat yourself to the best of both. A Magical Medora Christmas concert has been touring around North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Montana for the past month.

“This is a Christmas show. You’re going to be hearing classic Christmas music from throughout the decades. Some really old stuff, and actually even some brand new original Christmas material that our wonderful musician Tom Brosseau has created for the show. And the variety is all across the board as well. We have good old-fashioned gospel, we have some jazz music, we have some rock and roll Christmas music,” said Michael Cartwright.

Magical Medora Christmas is wrapping up its tour with two performances in Bismarck on Friday, December 22nd, and Saturday, December 23rd at the Belle Mehus Auditorium.

“We had 30 scheduled, we lost one in that little storm that we had. So we’ll be doing 29 hopefully,” said Bill Sorensen.

“I mean there’s really something for everybody in the show, no matter what age you are and no matter what style of Christmas music you’re into you’re gonna find something to smile about,” said Cartwright.

You can get more information about A Magical Medora Christmas Tour including remaining tour dates as well as access to buy tickets online.