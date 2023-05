A choir from Century High School is traveling to New York City to perform one of Michael Cartwright’s songs at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. It won’t be all work on the trip though. The group will also get to take in the sites of New York, sing at the Statue of Liberty, attend a couple of musicals, and go to a baseball game.

The choir stopped by to perform the song they will be singing in New York, “Find a Place in North Dakota” by Michael Cartwright.