BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Chappy Windsor is a North Dakota woman of many talents. She owns and operates Dakota Chappy, a store that brings the latest fashions to the 701, but she is also a singer/songwriter.

Windsor will be hosting a music video premier party for her new single “Oh My” at the Showgirl Museum in Las Vegas on August 8. She will also put on a performance for those in attendance. The new video features a lot of her fashion creations and even a jacket that Madonna’s wore on the cover of “Isla Bonita”.

Learn more about Windsor’s music here and follow her on Facebook and YouTube to see the new video.