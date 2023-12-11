BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Dakota Pro Musica has their 3rd annual Christmas concert, “It Came Upon A Midnight Clear” happening this weekend. The concert combines nine lessons and carols, which is a traditional service originating from England over 100 years ago.

“There’s nine different scriptures from the Bible that are all responded to by the choir with a choral anthem or a carol, which kind of helped tell the story that takes us from Adam and Eve all the way until the birth of Jesus. And so it’s really an Advent, Christmas type of experience, beautiful music, many pieces that are traditional from England that you’ll hear, and some very favorite Christmas carols that everyone can sing on, like Once in Royal David’s City, Hark the Herald Angels Sing, things like that,” said Dr. Jason Thoms.

Learn more about Dakota Pro Musica and their upcoming performances here. Follow them on Facebook for updates.