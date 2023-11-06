BISMARCK, ND (KXNET)

DanceWorX Studio is presenting The Little Mermaid at the Belle Mehus Nov 10-12.

Brittany Kriechbaumer is the production director.

“First and foremost, the whole takeaway from this movie, is finding your voice. It’s about a young adult, growing up and finding her voice, having the courage to speak up for what they want. That, and also, it’s a new story. This is the new Little Mermaid and so it’s an exciting story, to interpret with the dancers that we have.” said Kriechbaumer.

