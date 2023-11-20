BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Hope Burdolski, Miss Capital A’Fair, started singing in 4th grade. Her sister is the biggest reason why she wanted to pursue music.

“She passed away when I was nine and she truly loved music. And so I wanted to make that connection with her,” said Burdolski. “She is the reason that I sing, and I haven’t stopped since. I sang in high school, college, and now with the Miss North Dakota Organization, I get to continue to pursue my passion.”

Burdolski made it to the semi-finals in last year’s Miss North Dakota pageant and was voted Miss Congeniality. “Miss Congeniality is voted on by the contestants. And the largest premise is they vote for the person they think is the kindest, the one that can be the true friend. That was really my goal, was to make all of those friendships and just show that it is a positive experience and we are here to empower each other.”

