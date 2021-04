Michael Cartwright is back, and he’s got a group from Center, ND with him.

Erhardt Country is a group of four brothers and one sister: Matt, Mark, Myron, Monte, and Jalane. They were formed in 1968 in Center, ND.

The group played a second song during their visit to 701