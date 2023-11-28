BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) – Hairball is a national touring act that brings music from the 80s to thousands of fans across the country.

Local band Frantic Anarchy is opening for their Bismarck show, December 2nd at the Bismarck Event Center. Hairball features cover bands of KISS, Motley Crue, Journey, Queen and Aerosmith, to name a few. Frantic Anarchy lead singer Natalie Ann shares what you can expect at a Hairball concert.

“A lot of costume changes. Pyros, so they definitely have the Pyros. Just very upbeat, rock and roll. I mean, it’s so good. I love watching them. It’s like you’re at the actual bands. Sometimes I think it’s better than their actual bands. It’s just so entertaining. So yeah, like you said, this is our third time opening for them. We opened for them twice in Fargo at the Lights, which is pretty awesome. They pull in really, really big crowds. So if you guys want to have a lot of fun, you definitely got to come,” said Natalie Ann, lead singer of Frantic Anarchy.

“Yeah. It means a lot, especially we’re so excited to do it in Bismarck. We started playing here five years ago in Mandan. So the fact that we get to come and do it at home on a huge stage and the fact that Hairball has been happy with how well we’re doing with them in Fargo. They actually invited us to come do it for them in Bismarck. So yeah, all of us are really ecstatic. And I’m definitely honored to be doing it,” said Natalie Ann.

Learn more about Frantic Anarchy here. Follow the band on Facebook and Instagram for updates.