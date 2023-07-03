BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) It’s been a busy weekend full of performances for musician Nattie Jean, with more on the schedule.

Nattie Jean performed two songs, “Heart Like A Truck” by Lainey Wilson and “Heads Carolina, Tails California” by Jo Dee Messina alongside her dad Steve on Studio 701.

Nattie Jean will perform with All Aces at the Mandan Rodeo on July 3rd. Catch them in the Cowboy Pavilion. She says the band will be playing country hits.

For more information about the All Aces performance head to their Facebook page.