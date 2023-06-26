BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) In early June, Sydney Helgeson was crowned Miss North Dakota in Williston. The Bismarck High School grad and recent graduate of the University of Alabama is also a former Miss Teen North Dakota. She says it was extra special to win this achievement on the 75th anniversary of the Miss ND Organization.

Along with the evening gown, fitness wear, interview, and talent portions of the pageant, competitors are required to have a Community Service Initiative. Helgeson’s platform is Live United: Building Stronger Communities. In doing so, she has partnered with United Way with the hope of getting more people involved in giving, advocating, and volunteering across the 701.

When it comes to the talent portion of the competition, Helgeson doesn’t lack abilities. In fact, in 2019, she was one of the speakers at the Bismarck High School graduation and she sort of became famous because of it. A video of her speech went viral as she chose to sing a song rather than deliver a traditional speech. The video showed that she had a talent for singing, and not surprisingly, singing is her talent on the pageant stage.

You can watch her graduation video singing a version of “Shallow” with her own lyrics here: https://youtu.be/9U1AunlRpgc

Helgeson showcased her singing talent live in our studio by performing two songs for us.

“The Wizard and I” from Wicked and “I Dreamed a Dream” from Les Miserables.

Miss North Dakota, Sydney Helgeson is available for public appearances by contacting the Miss North Dakota Organization.

Follow Sydney’s journey on Facebook and Instagram. Visit the Miss North Dakota Scholarship Organization’s website for more information.