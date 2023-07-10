NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) North Dakota has a new anthem, simply called The North Dakota Anthem.

Kyle Gagner and Josh Silbernagel met as kids in the late 90s, and not long after formed a Christian rap-rock band in Casselton in the late 90s. Though that endeavor didn’t last, the musicians have created a new tune that could stand the test of time. Photo courtesy of Josh Silbernagel

The two North Dakota musicians and friends started writing their ode to the state they love and the final product is the song “North Dakota Anthem”. After getting some help from a few musicians living in Nashville, they sent the final piece to the North Dakota Department of Tourism. The Tourism Department liked what they heard and have since added video clips and photos highlighting the amazing spots around the 701 to go along with music to their YouTube page. Watch the video below.