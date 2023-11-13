BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Northern Lights Chorus is actively looking for new singers to join in the Men’s Community Christmas Chorus.

“Most of the people who come have done some singing even from high school or church choir. But we have some people wander in that haven’t, and we work with them a little bit to find where their voice fits,” Ken Purdy says.

For an encore, the Northern Lights Chorus performed “Dream Lover” for us live in the studio.

Learn more about Northern Lights Chorus online and follow them on Facebook for updates.