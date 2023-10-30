BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) If you like to sing and love Christmas, the River Rhapsody Chorus has a spot for you. The River Rhapsody Chorus is a women’s acapella chorus group based in Bismarck and is looking for more members, if for only the upcoming Christmas season.

“We’re having our annual Christmas show in December and we open it up to community guests to come sing with us, ” said Carol Kurtz from the Riber Rhapsody Chorus. “They come for six weeks and learn four or five songs, and perform with us on December 10 at House of Prayer.”

This is open to anybody interested in attending their Holiday Kickoff happening tonight, October 30 at 6:30 p.m. at House of Prayer Church in Bismarck. You do not need to know how to read music or have an extensive background in singing to join the group.

For more information and updates, follow River Rhapsody Chorus on Facebook. You can also contact them at 701-409-0059 for more information.