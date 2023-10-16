BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Local band, Avantide has added a new member to their band to amplify their sound. Keyboardist, Gus Lindgren, has joined the fold to fill out the band’s sound. Along with his addition, the band has recently been spending time in a studio recording their debut album which they hope to release soon.

After playing “Take It Slow”, the band returned to play another original tune, “Best Friend Material”.

You can catch the band live on October 20 at Laughing Sun in Bismarck.

You can learn more about Avantide on the band’s website. You can also follow the band on all their social media pages, which are linked here.