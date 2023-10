BISMARCK, ND (KNXET) Married couples meet in various ways. Mary and Dan Olson met while performing music together. The duo formed the band Blue Red Roses and have been going strong since.

Mary and Dan describe their sound as Americana pop rock. A sound that is a little of a throwback, with its groovy and feel-good vibe and lots of vocal harmonies.

Blue Red Roses performed “Sweet Whispered Words” live in our studio.

Find more from Blue Red Roses on their website and all their social links here.