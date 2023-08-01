BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Charlotte, NC-based musician, Bryan Bielanski is making his way across the country. He has recently made his way to Bismarck for the first time in his life, to play at Laughing Sun.

The singer/songwriter got into music through his parents. He says that they are huge music fans. He grew up listening to bands like The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, along with newer artists such as REM and Nirvana.

He performed a couple of his songs live for us including “Rock the Library USA” and “I’m Your Super Mario”.

Learn more about Bielanski and his music on his website.