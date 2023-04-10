The Central Dakota Children’s Choir provides choir opportunities for local youth.

Angelica is an all-female choir featuring the best in women’s voices in the Bismarck/Mandan area.

You have to audition to be part of Angelica, which is operated under the umbrella of the Central Dakota Children’s Choir.

Director Mike Seil has been involved with the CDCC since it began back in 1998.

He is also director of choral activities at Legacy High School.

Angelica features students from six different schools in North Dakota.

There are 40 female students from Legacy High School, Bismarck High School, Century High School, Shiloh High School, St. Mary’s High School, and Mandan High School.

Mike Seil’s daughter Addison is also part of the choir.

Nevaeh Mock is a junior at Legacy High School and a 2022-23 Martel Scholarship recipient.

Some fun facts about Nevaeh:

*She has participated in 17 different honor choirs from 6th grade to 11th grade.

*She can play and teach piano, violin, and ukulele.

*She has visited 13 US states, 5 from choir experiences.

Angelica’s signature performance “A Celebration of Women’s Voices” is happening Sunday, April 23.



There are also auditions happening in May and some spring concerts on the way.

Find out about it all by visiting www.aboutcdcc.org.

Angelica returns for a second song