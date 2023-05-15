North Dakota band, Classic Rhythm, started as a three piece of experienced musicians and evolved into a five piece. They have a love for 50s and 60s music and play the songs of The Beach Boys, the Everly Brothers, Neil Diamond, and much more.

Classic Rhythm has been featured for a variety of functions, conventions, and events throughout the Bismarck-Mandan community and around the state. Several of the band members have been sharing their musical talents in various venues for well over 30 years!

Wayne Jundt is the business manager, Steve Harmon is the musical director, and Dennis Roehr is lead percussion.

Other band members include Bob (Spud) Gruman on acoustic guitar, and Todd Fuehrer on bass guitar.

Classic Rhythm will perform at the Sibyl Center for the Arts & Culture in Stanley ND on Saturday, June 10th.

Here are some fun facts about the Sibyl Center.