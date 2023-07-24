BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) There’s fun to be had for a good cause while wearing pink and listening to bluegrass music. Local bluegrass band, Cotton Wood, stopped by the show to perform for us and talk about the upcoming cancer awareness event Bluegrass Goes Pink, being held at Cross Ranch State Park.
Cotton Wood returned to the show to play a second song, called “Sing Me Back Home”
Learn more about Cotton Wood here.
To get more information on Bluegrass Goes Pink, visit Bismarck Cancer Center’s website.