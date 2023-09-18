BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — In the Studio Entertainment segment, sponsored by Starion Bank, we meet Danny Savage and Lydia Davis, a couple who have blended their styles together to form a unique sound.

Danny plays guitar and Lydia plays a melodica, which sounds like a blend of an accordion and a clarinet.

It’s a perfect combination for their first song in the studio: “In The Summertime,” originally performed by British group Mungo Jerry.

Both Danny and Lydia had been performing separately in North Dakota for about 10 years each and, about a year ago, they teamed up as a duo and a couple. How has it been going so far? “All really cool, traveling with our love and bringing the dogs and living the dream,” says Lydia.

For their second song, Danny and Lydia performed an original composition based on their ongoing relationship.

“This is one that we recorded together and we kind of were falling in love,” Danny recalls. “I remember listening to Lydia’s voice on the album and thinking, ‘Wow, this is something special.’ It’s a cool time piece.”

The song is title, “I’ve Got You.”

Danny and Lydia are traveling in an RV going from show to show.

“We just took our first maiden voyage,” says Lydia. “We did the Apple Smashfest in Fargo, and the Renaissance Festival in Maddock and that was a nice little jaunt. And I think we have eight more shows booked then we will be traveling south.”