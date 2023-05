Local mother, acupuncturist, and singer/songwriter Elicia Faul started doing Facebook lives as a means of expression. As a result, she created what she is calling a Covid album. Since then, she has even released a full album, including a video for one of her songs.

Elicia Faul performed her song, “Farmer in May” live on the show.

Learn more about Elicia here and check out her album here.