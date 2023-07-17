BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) North Dakota native, but a Nashville transplant Heather Rae is back in the 701, and has a new single coming out on August 4.

Singer/songwriter, Heather Rae said that the new song, “Dumpster Fire”, is about letting somebody you love help you through the tough times in life.

Rae has a few upcoming performances in North Dakota too. She recently played in Jamestown and will be performing in Bismarck, Watford City, and Minot within the next week.

In addition to her performance of “Dumpster Fire”, she also performed her song, “Grown”.

