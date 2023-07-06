BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) James McMahon is heavily involved in the 701 music scene. He is a teacher by day but also writes original music and is part of several local musical acts.
McMahon will be playing around the area all summer, including a gig with The McMahon Brothers alongside Michael Cartwright at Laughing Sun in Bismarck on July 8.
In addition to his live performances, he also wrote the music for the Capitol Shakespeare production “Love’s Labor’s Lost”. That production will run from July 19th through the 23rd at the North Dakota State Capitol grounds Prairie Amphitheater.
McMahon performed a second song, his original tune “Words, Ideas”…