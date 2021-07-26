Studio Entertainment: James McMahon

Infrastructure to support carbon capture and storage technology remains underdeveloped in the United States, leaving the country unprepared and behind in the adoption of a crucial tool in the fight against climate change.

President Joe Biden's American Jobs Plan has been translated into a bipartisan infrastructure bill that could be voted on as soon as this week. The energy component to it, which just passed the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, devotes more than $12 billion in total toward carbon management technology.

It is the largest proposed investment into the commercialization of carbon capture technologies ever put forward by a single government.