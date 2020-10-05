Studio Entertainment: Kyle Wells

He’s a rancher and a musician, Kyle Wells joins us for some studio entertainment.
You can download Kyle’s EP “Land for Sale” on any music streaming service (Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music). You can find him on Facebook — Kyle Wells Music
