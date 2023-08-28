BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Laughing Sun Brewery features musical acts from all around the country. M.G. Bailey is a one-man band from Illinois taking to the Laughing Sun stage on August 29.

Bailey blends punk, blues, pop, and soul influences and has just finished his new album “Sideshow”, but he didn’t rush the album or the songs.

“I took a lot of time with this record”, said Bailey. “I wrote the songs over the last five years. I would write and work on it and have a full song, then I would just let it breathe, sometimes for six months, then I would come back to it and realize a little bit needed to change here and there.”

Bailey will take the stage from 7 to 10 p.m. and there is no cover charge to attend the show. Get more information on upcoming live shows at Laughing Sun here. Learn more about M.G. Bailey here and make sure to follow him on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.