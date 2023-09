BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) MoonCats are a folk trio who play many happy and inspirational songs. They are going to be teaming up with Ben Suchy for an upcoming live performance in Bismarck on September 30. They will also be playing at Logger Fest in Minot on October 1.

For a second song on the show, MoonCats performed their original “What is Love?”…

