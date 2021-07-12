Studio Entertainment: Nattie Jean and Travis from All Aces

A 19-year-old man from Berthold was pronounced dead after being ejected from his 2008 Lexus GX470 at around 6:40 a.m. this morning when he failed to stay on the road and hit a signpost.

The Berthold man was headed eastbound on 55th Street and preparing to negotiate a curve in the road that turns into 90th Avenue. Unable to stay left, the driver drove off the road causing the crash.