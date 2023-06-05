BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) School might be out for the summer, and there is a group of local music teachers ready to let loose. Bob and Rob Peske are both teachers and members in the band OVEReducated. In total, there are over 15 college degrees spread throughout the members of the band. Within the group, there are also four Master’s degrees and a couple that have two Bachelor’s degrees and even one who is a certified Driver’s Ed instructor.

Rob Peske said that he feels it great to show kids that music isn’t just something they talk about, it is something that they do and at times they get to have students see them perform.

The band visited the show to play a traditional steel drum song entitled Sunset.

OVEReducated performs Evil Ways by Santana.

