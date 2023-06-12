BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Local band, Prairie Road has been playing in the area for about 10 years. Though members have come and gone, they have continued doing their thing. The most recent addition to the band is Holly, who has been known in the local music scene as the singer of Dirty Blonde.

With changes over the years, the band is now considering rebranding. One member of the band, Cole Bernhardt, jokingly has suggested changing the name to Annoying Redhead. The Studio 701 team has come up with their suggestions, including Shirek Shack, Feel the Bernhardt, The Right Duff, Trio Tunes, and Dakota Dusk. Our daily poll suggested that they band rebrand as Dakota Dusk.

Prairie Road concluded the show by performing Lights by Journey…

Find more information and show dates for Prairie Road here.