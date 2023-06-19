BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) A couple of former local college students evolved their band into a national act with the help of a guy from across the pond.

Joe Berger, from Mandan, met Mat Charley, of Minot, while attending the University of Mary. The two musicians started creating music and were looking to find a singer. The duo took to the internet and started their search, eventually coming across an Instagram post that featured a guy from England singing.

They took a shot in the dark and reached out to the singer, Mark Race, asking him if he would come to Los Angeles to join their band. Race said that though he had some skepticism, he was obliged to give it a shot. Photo courtesy of Raynes

After coming to Los Angeles, the three musicians not only began writing music together but also lived together like many other budding musicians in LA do…in a garage.

“We were living in LA and couldn’t afford anything else, so we found somebody willing to let us sleep in his garage”, said Race. “We kept saying, this is going to be in a documentary, let’s persevere through it”, he joked.

Raynes will be performing locally at the Bismarck Hotel Softball Tournament Parking Lot Party on Friday, June 23rd, starting at 8 p.m.

Raynes performs “Come My Way”…

Learn more about the band here.