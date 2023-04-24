Bismarck-Mandan’s River Rhapsody Chorus will perform on May 6 at Horizon Middle School. This will be their first show in over three years.
River Rhapsody Chorus performs Beer Barrel Polka.
Check out more from River Rhapsody Chorus here.
by: Jon Arenz
Posted:
Updated:
by: Jon Arenz
Posted:
Updated:
Bismarck-Mandan’s River Rhapsody Chorus will perform on May 6 at Horizon Middle School. This will be their first show in over three years.
River Rhapsody Chorus performs Beer Barrel Polka.
Check out more from River Rhapsody Chorus here.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now