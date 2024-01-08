BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Savanah Benz is a singer-songwriter from Bismarck, who is currently attending university in Nashville, Tennessee.

“It’s been the best experience of my life. So I moved down there in August to attend. It’s called Belmont University. I’m going for a music business and you know everywhere I go on campus, I say this to everyone, there’s everyone’s doing music. So it’s a music school. It’s known for this but there’s so many people my age that I’ve got to write songs with. We played songwriter rounds together. We live on the same floor, even in our dorm hall. So everyone’s doing the same thing, and everyone’s so supportive. But it’s just, it’s been the best time of my life.” said Savanah Benz.

While home for Christmas break, Savanah made time to play music at the Pediatric Oncology Unit at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck.

“I’ve always wanted to do something like this. These kids were the absolute sweetest. Some of them, they were shaking their little rattle toys, they were tapping their feet, they were requesting songs, which was my favorite, and they really made my day. So I hope the music helped them and just bring them some joy during the Christmas season.”

Savanah started songwriting in 2020 during the pandemic and hasn’t looked back since.

“I’ve been recording some music in Nashville the past 3 and 1⁄2 years, I believe now. I have music on all streaming platforms. But going to Nashville now, I’ve really gotten into co-writing more, which is a big thing in Nashville. So doing that has been really helpful in keeping the songwriting flowing. And so I still write by myself a lot though too. This one I’m going to do today is a song that I recently just wrote. It’s the newest one I think I wrote in Nashville too… It’s called Girl From The Country. I wrote it during finals week of Nashville. I was really stressed out during that week at first. I was like, I need to sit down and just write a song. I thought it would take me forever with everything that was going on with studying and everything. But this song I wrote super, super fast. It probably took me not even a half hour to finish which rarely happens for me, and so this one is just about growing up I grew up out of town in the country I was always wearing boots whenever my friends would come over we’d play basketball or volleyball I had these little pink boots on I didn’t care what I looked like and you know it’s just about growing up the country way and just being a girl from the country.”

