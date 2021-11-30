Studio Entertainment: The Hockett’s

Bismarck is not your average college town but at the most recent State of the Cities; The University of Mary, United Tribes Technical College, and Bismarck State College Presidents got together to talk about what's to come for the upcoming year

U-T-T-C President Leander McDonald said his school is working on providing opportunities to high school students. Students have dual-enrollment options were they can take college level classes while still in high school. There are 16 week certificate programs. With these options, the goal is to encourage high school students to attend local colleges.