BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Tom Roble got his start in music after working in a bakery in Harvey, ND when he was 14. The baker had a couple of guitars and gave one to Roble. He also came from a musical family where the kids took piano lessons.

“It was more music than hunting,” said Roble. “We all got involved in that. We had to take piano lessons, which we didn’t want to, we had to.”

For his second song, Tom Roble plays Too Good To Be True by The Four Seasons…

